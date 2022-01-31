Expand / Collapse search

School bus crashes into home after struck by SUV: Milwaukee police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Damage after school bus crashes into home near 17th and Vine, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A house near 17th and Vine in Milwaukee suffered damage after being struck by a school bus on Monday morning, Jan. 31.

Milwaukee police investigating the incident say the driver of an SUV failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign – and collided with the school bus. That impact caused the school bus to strike the home.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene. Officials are now looking for a blue SUV with damage – and the vehicle's driver.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

