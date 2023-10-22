Schlitz Audubon 'Species Spooktacular' showcases animals, foliage

article

At Schlitz Audubon, creepy crawlers were out to play Sunday, Oct. 22 for the nature center's "Species Spooktacular."

"We live to do adventures," said attendee Barbara Rashke, who came with her grandson, David, and husband, Bruce Rashke. "We did grandma and papa nature camp this summer, working on insects and bugs, so today we’re here seeing about the spooky animals."

Spiders, owls and reptiles filled Schlitz Audubon Nature Center for the special event.

"I love birds," said David.

"I love watching him interact with the exhibits, and he really had a good time touching the snake. I think it was his first time touching the snake this morning," Bruce said.

"Species Spooktacular" at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

"This is just a phenomenal facility, and even if it’s not ‘spooktacular,’ there’s a lot to do and see in the trails," said Barbara.

Tom Finley, the nature center's director of education, said seeing kids explore nature is the best part.

"Really love the opportunity to work with people and help them appreciate their natural surroundings," he said. "If we are all able to do that, and enjoy nature, and we might take it a step further, and really fall in love with nature and want to care about it, so that we can keep it going for generations to come."

Families dressed up in their favorite costumes and finished the day with every critter's favorite treat – candy.

This was the 20th year of Species Spooktacular. It highlighted 15 different animal species. Families also walked the nature centers six miles of trails just in time in for the fall foliage.

The Species Spooktacular cost $15 per adult and $10 per child between 3 and 17 years old; children under 2 years old got in free.