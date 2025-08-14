Scams target Amazon users; what Wisconsin officials want you to know

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says scam texts are targeting Amazon users. The texts say a recently purchased product is under recall. A refund is offered and the consumer given a link to a fake Amazon website that asks for personal information. Another scam targeted an Amazon seller who lost $140,000 to a fake investment opportunity.



Scammers are preying on those who buy and sell on Amazon.

Amazon text scam

What we know:

State of Wisconsin officials say Amazon's shoppers are the latest target of a text message scam in Wisconsin.

The texts say Amazon did a quality inspection and found a recently purchased product is under recall. The texts offer a refund and say no return is necessary.

"Just click a link, complete a form that goes to a fake Amazon website where your personal information and financial information will be collected," said Michelle Reinen, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Michelle Reinen

Never click on links in unsolicited text messages or you could become the next victim of identity theft.

Amazon's reponse

What they're saying:

"Scammers that attempt to impersonate Amazon put consumers at risk. We will continue to invest in protecting consumers and educating the public on scam avoidance. We encourage consumers to report suspected scams to us so that we can protect their accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement to help keep consumers safe. Please visit our help pages to find additional information on how to identify scams and report them at amazon.com/ReportAScam ."

Amazon seller scam

What we know:

Another scam targeting Amazon sellers hit one Wisconsinite hard.

"We heard from one consumer who had taken an online class, a legitimate online course, on how to increase their sales," said Reinen.

The fraudster impersonated the victim's class instructor. They reached out on social media and offered an investment opportunity in cryptocurrency.

"It was someone the individual thought they could trust: the instructor who they had been happy with," said Reinen. "They went ahead and invested $40,000."

Michelle Reinen

Reinen says when the victim wanted to withdraw their earnings, there were fees and taxes to pay first. It added up to a loss of $140,000.

The red flags

An offer to invest in cryptocurrency can be a warning sign of a scam, especially when the offer comes on social media. Fees and taxes that need to be paid upfront are also a red flag.

What you can do:

