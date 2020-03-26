DETROIT -- A Detroit-area Amazon delivery driver on Monday, June 29 said he abandoned a van full of packages at a gas station in a tweet that has since gone viral.Derick Lancaster, known as @_lilderick on Twitter, said in a Monday tweet that he "quit" his job at Amazon and shared the location of his abandoned delivery van "full of gas wit the keys in the IGNITION," followed by another tweet sharing a photo of the parked van."Mentally, my health -- I just couldn't keep working 13 hours a day for that company," Lancaster told FOX Business.His tweet went viral and now has hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from other users expressing concerns about delayed packages while others cheered Lancaster for the move.In a video posted later on Monday, Lancaster says he's not "about to keep waking up at 9 " and getting home at 10 ," then doing it all over again the next day.

