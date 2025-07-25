Racine County officials warn of scam targeting planning, zoning applicants

article

The Brief Racine County officials are warning the public about a scam targeting planning and zoning applicants. Racine County does not request payment by wire transfer for any zoning, land use, or development-related services. Watch for unofficial email addresses. Official messages from Racine County Development Services will always come from an address ending in @racinecounty.com.



Racine County officials are warning the public about a scam that has recently affected individuals with pending applications for zoning changes, variances, land use amendments, and conditional use permits in other Wisconsin municipalities.

Scam details

What we know:

According to a news release, applicants listed in public hearing packets posted online were contacted by scammers posing as county officials.

The fraudulent emails came from unofficial addresses and included fake invoices requesting payment by wire transfer for fees such as "administrative costs," "compliance assessments," and "processing charges," some totaling nearly $5,000.

Racine County officials say they have not received reports of this scam targeting applicants within their jurisdiction. However, in an effort to protect residents and municipal partners, officials are urging everyone involved in planning and permitting applications to remain cautious.

What to look out for

What you can do:

Watch for unofficial email addresses. Official messages from Racine County Development Services will always come from an address ending in @racinecounty.com.

Be wary of unexpected attachments or payment demands. Even if the email appears legitimate, take a moment to verify it.

Do not respond or send payment in response to any invoice you were not expecting.

Verify all suspicious communications by calling Racine County Development Services at 262-886-8440 or emailing rcpublicworks@racinecounty.com

Report scam attempts to the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.

If you believe you have been targeted or defrauded, report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at www.datcp.wi.gov

Racine County does not request payment by wire transfer for any zoning, land use, or development-related services. All payments are processed securely through verified methods, and no one should feel pressured to act quickly based on an unsolicited email.

For official zoning and conditional use permit application information in Racine County, visit: www.racinecounty.com/development-services