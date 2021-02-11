SC Johnson donates $5.5M to Gateway Technical College

article

SC Johnson announced on Thursday, Feb. 11 it is donating $5.5 million to Gateway Technical College to create a program dedicated to providing women and people of color and those with limited means the opportunity to gain a four-year degree in STEM-related career fields.

The gift marks the largest single donation to Gateway Technical College in its history.

Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, issued the following statement in a news release:

"Removing barriers to economic mobility for underserved people is key to the future strength of the United States. The high-demand fields chosen for these scholarships, like software development, electrical engineering and cybersecurity, can create higher-paying jobs, provide long-term career opportunities for students and benefit our economy. We are pleased to be able to support Gateway in its efforts to do just that for people in our community."

The SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway program will serve at least 180 high school graduates who live within the Racine Unified School District and attend a high school within Racine County.

A total of 18 scholarships will be awarded annually for the next 10 years to female students, underrepresented students of color and low-income students enrolling in the following programs:

Electrical Engineering Technology

Architectural-Structural Engineering Technician

IT-Data Analytics Specialist

IT-Cybersecurity Specialist

IT-Network Specialist

IT-Web Developer

IT-Software Developer

After completing their Gateway degree, students can enroll at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), Carthage College or Concordia University to complete their bachelor’s degree.

For more information on program eligibility and to fill out an application, visit gtc.edu/admissions/sc-johnson-stem-scholars-pathway. Applications for the next academic year are due by April 1.