SC Johnson Aquatic Center opens Saturday, June 5

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park will open on Saturday, June 5.

A news release says the Aquatic Center will offer a special preseason open swim from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, as well as family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Aquatic Center’s regular schedule begins on Wednesday, June 9 and is scheduled to end on Monday, Sept. 6.

In addition to open and family swim, the center is available for lap and adult swim, groups, and rentals. Visit the Aquatic Center website for more information.

Season passes are on sale now and can be purchased at the Sealed Air Branch welcome desk, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The Aquatic Center is opening for the first time since 2019 -- after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

