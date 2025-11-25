Saukville Walmart parking lot accident, driver will not be charged

article

The Brief A woman was struck in the Saukville Walmart parking lot and killed in October. Family identified the victim as 50-year-old Mailee Hang. Ozaukee County prosecutors said the driver will not be criminally charged.



Ozaukee County prosecutors on Tuesday announced no criminal charges will be filed against the driver who struck and killed a woman in a Walmart parking lot in October.

Parking lot accident

The backstory:

Investigators said a 74-year-old woman hit the gas instead of the brakes while trying to pull into an accessible parking space at the Saukville store on Oct. 26.

The woman's Ford Ranger went through a walkway and into the next aisle, where the 50-year-old woman was hit. The victim later died at the hospital; family identified her as Mailee Hang.

Last week, Hang's family urged the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office to file charges – saying the wait for a decision had gone on too long.

Mailee Hang

No criminal charges

What they're saying:

In a memorandum to the Saukville Police Department, prosecutors on Tuesday said the "facts of this case do not support criminal charges" against the driver.

The district attorney's office said homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle would have been the criminal charge that most closely applied. And while prosecutors did not dispute that the driver's operation of the vehicle caused Hang's death, the facts of the case did not support the requisite "criminal negligence" to file the charge.