Saukville Walmart death leaves family urging prosecutors to act

The Brief Hang was killed when a driver accelerated into a walkway while trying to park, police say. Her sister, Michigan legislator Mai Xiong, is publicly urging prosecutors to file charges. The Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office says the case remains under review.



The family of a woman struck and killed by a pickup truck in a Saukville Walmart parking lot is urging the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office to file charges, saying the wait for a decision has gone on too long.

What we know:

It has been three weeks since 50-year-old Mai Lee Hang was hit while walking into the store to buy groceries. Police say the 74-year-old driver told officers she was trying to pull into a handicap spot when she accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, driving through a walkway and into the next aisle, where she hit Hang.

Hang was taken to a hospital and later died.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver was never arrested, and police say she has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Hang’s sister, Michigan legislator Mai Xiong, says Hang was like a second mother. She said the lack of a charging decision is devastating for their family and believes the crash should lead to criminal consequences.

What they're saying:

"We want answers. I believe my family and I, we believe that this driver needs to be charged with negligence," Xiong said. "Multiple vehicles damaged, property on site, a shopping cart completely flattened. The pole was knocked down."

Xiong says she will continue demanding charges until a decision is made.

What's next:

The Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office told FOX6 the case is under review, but it’s unclear how long that process will take.