Saukville Walmart parking lot accident, family mourns mother killed

The Brief A woman died after a truck hit her in the Saukville Walmart parking lot. Police said the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal on Sunday. A GoFundMe page described the wife and mother of four as "the heart of the family."



Saukville police said a driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes when parking at Walmart on Sunday, striking a woman who later died from her injuries.

Parking lot accident

The backstory:

Investigators said a 74-year-old woman hit the wrong pedal while trying to pull into an accessible parking space. Her Ford Ranger went through a walkway and into the next aisle, where the 50-year-old woman was hit.

"I knew right away it was extremely serious," said Les Wiedenhoeft, who witnessed what happened and ran to help. "I just kept comforting her telling her, ‘Hold on baby, hold on.’"

The victim later died at the hospital. Police described what happened as an accident and said no one was arrested, and the driver is cooperating.

Mother remembered

What they're saying:

Family has identified the victim as Mailee Hang.

A GoFundMe page described the wife and mother of four as "the heart of the family" and said "her compassion, humor and warmth touched everyone she met."

Hang's sister is a state representative in Michigan. She echoed those words in a Facebook post, explaining Hang fled Laos as a child and that "she was fierce, passionate, and always put her family’s needs first."

Now, the family is asking for prayers and any donations to the online fundraiser.