The Brief Two dogs were found wandering the Saukville area. After no owners came forward, the dogs are now up for adoption. The Wisconsin Humane Society said "Bert" and "Ernie" are a required couple.



The Wisconsin Humane Society said two dogs, who were found wandering the Saukville area last week, are up for adoption after no owners came forward.

The backstory:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office on March 21 issued a public alert that it was trying to catch the dogs and locate the owners. The pets had been evading capture in the Saukville area for several days, but were ultimately apprehended and brought in for medical attention.

What they're saying:

The Wisconsin Humane Society said the dogs were put up for adoption on Thursday after they were medically and behaviorally cleared.

The tandem – "Bert" and "Ernie" – are now looking for a new home together. Due to their history, they are required to be adopted together. Bert is 42 pounds and about 2 years old, the humane society said. Ernie, about 28 pounds, is 4 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs can find more information on the Wisconsin Humane Society's website about both Bert and Ernie.

As of 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025, the dogs are still available.