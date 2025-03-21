Stray dogs evading capture in Saukville area, owners sought

article

The Brief The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate the owners of two stray dogs. The dogs have been evading capture in the Saukville area for several days. Anyone with information on who the dogs belong to should call 262-284-7172.



What they're saying:

The dogs have been wandering in the area of County Highway I and Cold Springs Road. Both dogs are wearing collars.

What you can do:

A rescue team is working to set live traps to safely catch them and provide potential medical care. The sheriff's office said not to approach the dogs to avoid scaring them away from the traps.

Anyone with information about who the dogs belong to is asked to call the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.