Saukville bank robbery, suspect later turns himself in

SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Saukville police said a bank robbery suspect turned himself in on Friday, Dec. 12.
According to the Saukville Police Department, at about 4:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kohler Credit Union on Green Bay Avenue after the panic alarm was triggered.
When officers got there, Kohler employees told them that they had been robbed, and the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle. The suspect had passed a note requesting cash. No weapon was shown or mentioned.
Officers looked at surveillance video and were able to get registration of the vehicle and identify the suspect as a 21-year-old man who lived in the village of Saukville.
Suspect turns himself in
A short time later, the suspect turned himself in at the Saukville Police Department and was safely taken into custody without incident.
Police said all the stolen cash is believed to be recovered.
The suspect was taken to the Ozaukee County Jail on a charge of robbery.
The Source: The Saukville Police Department released information about the robbery.