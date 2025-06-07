Saturday morning shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7. It happened near 96th and Brown Deer at about 3:50 a.m. Police are looking for a known suspect.



Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:50 a.m., a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot in the area of 96th and Brown Deer.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.