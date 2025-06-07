Saturday morning shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:50 a.m., a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot in the area of 96th and Brown Deer.
They were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for a known suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.