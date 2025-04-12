Early Saturday morning Milwaukee shooting, 37-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, April 12, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:23 a.m., a 37-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Vine.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.