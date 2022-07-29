Sarah Godlewski out in Wisconsin Senate race; backs Mandela Barnes

article

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski’s is dropping out of Wisconsin's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Statement from State Treasurer Godlewski:

"Over a year ago, we launched this campaign to defeat Ron Johnson and return this Senate seat to the people of Wisconsin. I stepped up because, too often, Washington overlooks so many of the challenges working families face–from affordable childcare and senior care to paid family leave to prescription drug costs to reproductive freedom. I believed we needed more working moms at the U.S. Senate table who would fight like hell to make these issues a priority–I still do. But it’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together. I’m proud of what our 72-county campaign has accomplished, and while I may not be on the ballot this November, every issue we fought to bring front and center will be. To so many of our supporters across Wisconsin who encouraged me to stay in this fight: I want you to know I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be on the campaign trail supporting Mandela, Tony, and all the Democrats on the ballot this November. Thank you, Wisconsin–it’s been the honor of a lifetime to run to be your U.S. Senator."



Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, candidate for U.S. Senate, made the following statement:



"I am honored to accept Treasurer Godlewski’s endorsement in this critical race. Throughout this campaign, Sarah has been a leader in the fight to protect abortion access and a tireless advocate for working people and rural communities across Wisconsin. I will proudly stand with her in those fights as we take on Ron Johnson in the fall.



"We are in a stronger position than we have ever been to defeat Ron Johnson once and for all. And it’s because this is bigger than any one of us. This is about retiring a Senator who has left working people in the dust for more than a decade while he doubled his own personal wealth and delivered for his wealthy donors.



"This week has demonstrated what it looks like when we come together for a goal that is greater than ourselves. We are building a coalition that crosses generations, crosses racial divides and political divides. A coalition that includes farmers, union leaders, teachers, small business owners, and working people all across this state.



"That’s how we beat Scott Walker in 2018 with the highest midterm turnout on record. By bringing everyone together from every corner of the state. And that’s exactly how we are going to take the fight to Ron Johnson — and win."