Santa, superheroes spread joy to kids at Children's Wisconsin

Santa Claus took a break from the North Pole on Christmas Day to help spread joy to kids at Children's Wisconsin.

He came in on a different type of sled with the help of superheroes and real-life superheroes from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

"It might not seem like a big deal to come here and bring the superheroes up, but we know to the kids it means a lot to them," said Milwaukee firefighter Trevor Pinkalla, who moved from window to window to spread some holiday cheer. "They can get close and even touch the windows at times."

MFD helping Santa and company at Children's Wisconsin.

This tradition all started with Trevor Pinkalla and his son Brian. They know what it's like to be in the hospital during the holidays.

"Brian is actually a cancer survivor, he had third stage kidney cancer," added Trevor.

Brian was diagnosed when he was two years old. Now cancer-free, he wanted to make sure every child in the hospital knows they are not alone.

Mario and Luigi at Children's Wisconsin.

"It's nice to give back to younger kids who are going through some stuff," said Brian.

This was the 6th annual morning visit. The Pinkalla family says families and staff members count on them coming every year.

"Because sadly, for some of these children, this could be their last Christmas, or maybe they haven’t been home in a long time and haven’t seen family," added Trevor.

Children's Wisconsin also held a holiday parade and winter carnival for their patients to watch virtually.

From the outside of the hospital to the inside, it was a memorable day for all.