Santa Cycle Rampage in Milwaukee, a joyful tradition on two wheels!

MILWAUKEE - The streets of Milwaukee will be filled with holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 6, as riders take part in the Santa Cycle Rampage.
The holiday-themed costume bike ride is Milwaukee’s most joyful tradition on two wheels—a 13-mile, slow-rolling holiday party that brings together more than 2,000 riders dressed as Santas, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, elves, snowmen, dreidels, the Grinch, and more.
The ride is a fundraiser that powers the Wisconsin Bike Fed’s bicycle education programs.
The ride kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Wheel & Sprocket.
