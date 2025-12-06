Santa Cycle Rampage in Milwaukee, a joyful tradition on two wheels!

The streets of Milwaukee will be filled with holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 6, as riders take part in the Santa Cycle Rampage.

The holiday-themed costume bike ride is Milwaukee’s most joyful tradition on two wheels—a 13-mile, slow-rolling holiday party that brings together more than 2,000 riders dressed as Santas, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, elves, snowmen, dreidels, the Grinch, and more.

The ride is a fundraiser that powers the Wisconsin Bike Fed’s bicycle education programs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The ride kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Wheel & Sprocket.

.