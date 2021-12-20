Salvation Army toy distribution: ‘Looking for hope during Christmas’

Christmas is just a few days away and the Salvation Army is making sure thousands of kids have presents under the tree.

The Salvation Army works to serve the community all year round – but the holiday season is extra special to them.

"We get the opportunity to be Santa and a lot of different things for a lot of families who are looking for hope during Christmas," said Steven Woodard, Salvation Army.

Each year, they host their Toy Shop Distribution event where registered parents can come and pick out donated toys for their children. Due to COVID-19, this year the toys were pre-packaged and sent home with parents.

"We ask families to kind of give us a little bit more on the wish list of things as we pre-packaged those and volunteers came in to do that. So if Joey or Susie or whoever that child's name could give us an idea that of what they're looking for. And as those toys were donated to us, we were able to put those into boxes," said Woodard.

Each child received two toys – a stuffed animal, a book, and stocking stuffers. This year, the Salvation Army has made sure 6,600 children will have gifts under their tree this Christmas.

"There is a lot going on with all of us and so to know that they're all still out there, and we want to wish them a Merry Christmas," said Woodard.

Although the toy distribution registration is closed for this year, that does not mean the Salvation Army has stopped any of their other community serving operations.

"Don't hesitate just to know that there are people that would stand in the gap for them. We're praying for them. They can reach out to their local Salvation Army in their areas for assistance," said Woodard.