Salvation Army of Milwaukee County surpasses 2020 campaign goal

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County's goal for its 2020 campaign was to raise $3,150,000. Together with the generosity of the community and two anonymous donors with combined gifts totaling over $1 million, a total of $4,040,442 was raised.

The campaign started on Nov. 13, 2020, and ran through Dec. 24, 2020. Of that total, about $530,000 came from red kettles alone.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

"In a year of unprecedented need, we expected a possible 50% decrease in fundraising at the red kettle. Instead, we were able to exceed our goal and provide help to so many in need. That is because of partners, donors, and tireless workers who stepped up amid the effects by COVID-19 in 2020," said Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Donations will continue to support The Salvation Army’s 80+ programs and services in Milwaukee County, such as the Emergency Lodge homeless shelter, Feed the Kids summer meals program, Coats for Kids program, Toy Shop program, Christmas Family Feast, our food pantries, and emergency assistance for individuals and families both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related.