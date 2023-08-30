Salvation Army honors Holidays for community impact

The Salvation Army honored two familiar faces Wednesday, Aug. 30 for giving back to community members in need.

Throughout Milwaukee County, the Salvation Army is helping thousands of people.

"Food pantries throughout the city, emergency assistance from everything from clothing to financial," said the organization's Trevor McClintock. "Our emergency lodge – 365 days, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

McClintock said none of it would be possible without their people.

"Our staff and volunteers are able to provide so much good service to those that need us," he said.

Dozens came out to honor two of those individuals for dedicating their lives to making an impact, but they were not the only people honored.

"To be valued by the Salvation Army and the impact they’ve had, that’s such an honor for us," said two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, created the JLH Social Impact Fund. They spoke at the Salvation Army's Wednesday luncheon about creating that fund.

"People care about people and really make you feel like family," Lauren said.

Their message: There are endless ways to make a difference.

"Just finding a way to give – it doesn’t have to money, it can be time," said Jrue. "It can be a giving hand or ear, whatever it is – you can find a way to give to someone."