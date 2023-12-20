Salvation Army Christmas feast preparation underway

The Salvation Army is getting ready for its 34th annual Milwaukee Christmas Family Feast.

Anyone can get a warm, home-cooked holiday meal for free. The feast will include turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans and dessert.

"My biggest challenge is deboning 200 whole turkeys, and they are frozen like a bowling ball, so I have to thaw them out properly," said Bernhard Trivalos, Salvation Army head chef.

This year's feast will be held on Christmas, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baird Center downtown.

The Christmas spirit also came early Wednesday for some Milwaukee students.

At St. Anthony School on the south side, nearly 600 wrapped gifts were handed out. It was part of the school's "Advent Angels" initiative – an annual toy and winter clothing drive.