Salvation Army serves annual Christmas meals to thousands

Nothing says Christmas like a warm, home-cooked meal.

Monday morning, Dec. 25, the Salvation Army served those to thousands of people, as part of its 34th annual Christmas Family Feast.

"Anyone who would like to come in for a meal, listen to some good music," said Major Beverly Gates, Divisional Secretary for Milwaukee County Area Command. "You know, 300 volunteers helping us prep for today."

It’s a tradition like no other. More than 4,000 people came together to share a free, warm, hearty meal.

"Stuffing, potatoes, you name it," said Frank Balistieri and Thomas Munoz, who come to the event every year.

But this long-time tradition isn’t just about food.

"We don’t know what the stories are behind the individuals that are in our room today, but all of them are here for a reason," Gates said. "If you come through our doors, you are our family for the day."

It’s about togetherness. It brings people like Donald Harris out every year.

"I really appreciate it," Harris said. "You get to meet friends and you know it’s a present to have this event going on."

A celebration wrapped with live music, free haircuts and even a visit from Santa himself.