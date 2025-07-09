Salem Lakes woman set on fire; man found guilty on all counts

article

A 38-year-old Chicago man has been found guilty of setting his girlfriend on fire back in 2023.

On Wednesday, July 9, a Kenosha County jury found Myron Bowie guilty on all counts. He was facing the following charges:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide – domestic abuse

Mayhem – domestic abuse

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County deputies were dispatched to a residence on 86th Place in the Village of Salem Lakes in July 2023. A woman called 911 from the residence saying she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected. Dispatch had reported that they could hear a smoke detector alarming in the background.

After a three-day trial, the jury convicted Bowie of dousing the victim, his girlfriend, with rubbing alcohol, and setting her on fire as she laid in bed.

The victim’s children were present in the home during the attack and witnessed the aftermath. The victim sustained life-threatening second- and third-degree burns to her head, chest and upper arms.

A sentencing hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 4.