Salem Lakes woman set on fire; Myron Bowie taken into custody

article

A man Kenosha County law enforcement says is responsible for setting his girlfriend on fire has been taken into custody.

Officials said Myron Bowie’s vehicle was located in the Chicago Heights area by Chicago police. They located Bowie – and took him into custody without issue. He will remain in custody in Illinois pending extradition.

A news release says shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Kenosha County deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a house on 86th Place in Salem Lakes – where the caller stated her boyfriend set her on fire, and she needed help. The victim was taken to a hospital with severe burns.

Officials say Bowie and the victim had an argument where Bowie stated he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive, officials said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received numerous calls from community members that assisted in locating Bowie.