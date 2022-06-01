Salem Lakes school bus, car collision; car driver suspected of OWI

article

A 30-year-old Pell Lake man was cited for operating while intoxicated (OWI), third offense on Tuesday, May 31 – following a collision with a school bus in the Village of Salem Lakes.

The collision happened just before noon on County Highway W. Initial reports indicate a car was traveling westbound on County Highway C when it crossed the center line and struck a school bus that was traveling eastbound.

According to deputies on the scene, the bus driver and four children on the bus were not hurt. The driver of the car suffered severe injuries and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee – where he remains in critical condition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say substance abuse by the driver of the car is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The car driver was cited for OWI 3rd offense, Operating Left of Center, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without insurance.

Advertisement

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.