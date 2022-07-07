Safer City MKE bracelets; effort to promote peace, positivity

Milwaukee leaders launched on Thursday, July 7 a new effort to promote peace and positivity in the city. It uses orange bracelets with the words "Safer City MKE" – to help spread the word.

The goal of the program is to engage young people in positive activities, and encourage them to set an example for their peers.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was joined on Thursday by representatives of United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee and other youth-serving agencies for the launch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Participants in summer programs can receive the bracelets -- and there will be rewards distributed to individuals wearing the bracelets who demonstrate good behavior.

This is a developing story.