Sade Robinson vigil, family mourns as search for remains continues

The family of Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old Milwaukee woman killed and dismembered, have been searching for her remains for days.

On Friday, they finally paused to be together and grieve after searches on foot and by boat yielded no new finds.

"She was the strongest person I know, and the kindest person I know, and the most beautiful person I know," said Adrianna Reams, Robinson's sister. "She never deserved this."

It was an emotional scene at Kilbourn Reservoir Park as a heartbroken family mourned the loss.

"I need to lay my baby to peace," said Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson's mother. "I am hurting, I am in trouble."

Prosecutors accuse 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson of killing and dismembering Robinson after a first date earlier this month. Remains believed to be the 19-year-old woman's have been found in different parts of Milwaukee County, but loved ones said the search for the rest carries on.

"It’s going to be tremendously hard for us to keep living, especially the way she was taken from us," said David Scarbrough, Robinson's uncle. "We are going to get justice for Sade."

"It’s hard for Sade to rest in peace when we are still searching for her remains," said Erika Brown, a family friend.

Community members joined Robinson's family in the search and Friday's vigil, hoping to put a focus on the life she had rather than the person who took it. Loved ones said they plan to create a nonprofit that helps support the families of missing Black women in Robinson's honor.

The Hoan Bridge was lit pink in Robinson's honor on Friday night.