Expand / Collapse search

Sade Robinson vigil, family mourns as search for remains continues

By
Published  April 19, 2024 8:50pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Sade Robinson vigil, family mourns

The family of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman killed and dismembered, finally paused searches to be together and grieve on Friday.

MILWAUKEE - The family of Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old Milwaukee woman killed and dismembered, have been searching for her remains for days.

On Friday, they finally paused to be together and grieve after searches on foot and by boat yielded no new finds.

"She was the strongest person I know, and the kindest person I know, and the most beautiful person I know," said Adrianna Reams, Robinson's sister. "She never deserved this."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It was an emotional scene at Kilbourn Reservoir Park as a heartbroken family mourned the loss.

"I need to lay my baby to peace," said Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson's mother. "I am hurting, I am in trouble."

Related

Sade Robinson: Sonar boat searches Lake Michigan for any remains
article

Sade Robinson: Sonar boat searches Lake Michigan for any remains

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office utilized a boat equipped with sonar to search Lake Michigan for more possible human remains of Sade Robinson, on Friday, April 19.

Prosecutors accuse 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson of killing and dismembering Robinson after a first date earlier this month. Remains believed to be the 19-year-old woman's have been found in different parts of Milwaukee County, but loved ones said the search for the rest carries on.

"It’s going to be tremendously hard for us to keep living, especially the way she was taken from us," said David Scarbrough, Robinson's uncle. "We are going to get justice for Sade."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s hard for Sade to rest in peace when we are still searching for her remains," said Erika Brown, a family friend.

Community members joined Robinson's family in the search and Friday's vigil, hoping to put a focus on the life she had rather than the person who took it. Loved ones said they plan to create a nonprofit that helps support the families of missing Black women in Robinson's honor.

The Hoan Bridge was lit pink in Robinson's honor on Friday night.