Sade Robinson: sonar boat searching Lake Michigan for remains

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is utilizing a boat equipped with sonar to search Lake Michigan for more possible human remains of Sade Robinson, on Friday, April 19.

The sonar boat is operated by a nonprofit organization called Bruce’s Legacy.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the search started at Warnimont Park in Cudahy where Robinson's leg was first found, and is "making its way" to where her torso was found on Thursday, April 18.

FOX6 crews spotted the sonar boat, 'Bruce's Legacy' just a little way from the shoreline near Warnimont Park on Friday, April 19. The sonar device is in the water.

A vigil for Sade Robinsons is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday night, April 19, at Kilbourn Reservoir Park in Milwaukee.