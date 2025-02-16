Sade Robinson memorial fundraiser held at 3rd St. Market Hall

The Brief An event to raise money for Sade Robinson's memorial was held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3rd St. Market Hall. Milwaukee County leaders said public backlash – some of it hateful and racist – had derailed plans for the proposed memorial. Prosecutors say the teen was killed and dismembered following a first date.



A local restaurant owner is fundraising for a permanent memorial for Sade Robinson.

What we know:

Co-owner of Carnevor and 3rd St. Market Hall Omar Shaikh put on a fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3rd St. Market Hall to get the funding they needed.

"We knew there was a little bit of a gap and we wanted to raise the money for the family to be able to have the memorial. It's obviously surpassed that number and so right now it's about raising as much as we can for the family want to continue to shed light on Sade's, you know, life and life thereafter," Shaikh said.

Prosecutors say the teen was killed and dismembered following a first date last April. Her severed remains were later found scattered across Milwaukee County, including Warnimont Park.

Milwaukee County leaders said public backlash – some of it hateful and racist – had derailed plans for the proposed memorial. Then Shaikh stepped in.

Why you should care:

Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother, said donations will also be going towards her foundation, scholarships, the Community Artist Gala and Robinson’s self-defense classes.

"I'm very ecstatically overwhelmed, very blessed. We're very thankful we have a lot of respect for the community and how they have pulled up and showed up to support us."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help, with the goal of $45,000.