Sade Robinson homicide; family, friends hold vigil 6 months later
MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1 to remember Sade Robinson – six months after her murder.
Tuesday marked six months since the murder of Robinson. Since then, a mural with pink undertones has been painted at Pizza Shuttle in Milwaukee. Robinson once worked at the business.
A vigil was held to remember Robinson, a person who her co-workers described as being vibrant, loving and warm. They say her loss hit everyone hard – and they are still coping with it.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"We are coping with it. We're coping with it, it still hurts. I don't even know if any justice can be done for what he did to her," said Tawana Harris, co-worker at Pizza Shuttle.
Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of murdering Robinson, will face a trial for her death.