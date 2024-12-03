Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson trial delayed, vicitm's mother reacts

article

The Brief Sade Robinson’s family is expressing anger after the trial of her accused killer, Maxwell Anderson, was pushed back. Anderson is accused of killing Sade Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. The court set a new trial date of May 27, 2025.



Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Anderson's trial was pushed back from Dec. 9 to May 2025.

Verona Swanigan of the Swanigan Firm is representing Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough.

She provided the following statement from Scarbrough:

"[...] Computerized records in a digital age was created for the speed and transfer of information. So why was the information not requested when this case first started. Why were experts not retained and issues not discussed until November when the entire world knew that one of the ways he was connected to this case was his cellphone, even the podcasts and facebook discussions knew that the cellphone and computer connections would be highly relevant in this case. So when he sold the location where he murdered my daughter, he could have used the funds to hire an expert to help him conceal his crimes then. I know we are not supposed to judge until you are proven to be guilty but I am angry and he did not wait to murder my daughter and I should not have to wait for justice."

Swanigan also issued a statement:

"There are rules in place to protect defendants, but we need more guidance and structure in place to protect victims, witnesses, and families involved in murder and sexual indecency cases. In a civilized society, it has to be our duty to protect the physical and mental health of the community when harmed, because otherwise we shall be pushing society towards further unrest. The fact that further evidence and time was needed should have been disclosed and discussed at the last hearing. The motion reads to me that they were well aware that they needed this information and that they had not taken timely efforts to retrieve it. Accordingly, the motion could have been denied but I respect that the court leans towards having a fair hearing because I do not want there to be any way that this case can be appealed when a conviction is won. Our faith is in the justice system that the jury will convict the right person. Justice may be delayed but it will continue to be sought."

The defense had filed a motion to adjourn, on the grounds that the defense needed more time to go over discovery evidence and expert analysis of Anderson's phone.

The state said it was prepared to head to trial next week, but judge Laura Crivello said she didn't want to leave anything open on appeal, if Anderson is convicted, and agreed to the delay.

The trial is now set for May 27, 2025.