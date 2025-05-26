Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson trial begins Tuesday, May 27

The Brief Maxwell Anderson goes on trial on Tuesday, May 27, accused in the death of Sade Robinson. Robinson was last seen alive in April 2024. Prosecutors say her body was dismembered. Anderson's trial could last up to two weeks.



It has been more than a year since Sade Robinson was last seen alive. Now, the trial of the man prosecutors say killed and dismembered her is set to begin.

Maxwell Anderson trial begins Tuesday

What we know:

After several delays, Maxwell Anderson's homicide trial is set to start on Tuesday, May 27. It is expected to last up to two weeks.

Up first is the process of selecting jurors for the high-profile case. At least 70 jurors are expected to be called for the selection process.

Jury selection

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Jonathan LaVoy is one of the legal experts FOX6 News viewers can expect to see throughout the trial.

"It is going to be tough to find jurors that don’t know a lot about the case," LaVoy said. "The parties are going to be focusing on jurors that are going to be fair and impartial."

Ultimately, it will be 12 jurors who will end up deciding what the evidence in the case says and whether Anderson is responsible for Robinson's death.

Timeline:

Robinson and Anderson were seen at two Milwaukee bars on April 1, 2024, on a first date. Less than 24 hours later, Robinson's severed leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Human leg found at Warnimont Park, Cudahy

In the days that followed, other human remains were later found in the area of 30th and Walnut, just blocks from where Robinson's car was found torched on the morning of April 2.

Around that time, prosecutors say these surveillance photos are of Anderson leaving, and hopping a bus back to his home on Milwaukee's south side. It is that home investigators searched two days later, and where prosecutors believe Robinson went after leaving a Water Street bar.

Gearing up for testimony

What's next:

The trial is likely to feature a lot of technical information – CPS, cellphone data, detailed scientific evidence.

The state has more than 250 witnesses it could call to testify. Not all will take the stand.

FOX6 News will stream the trial uninterrupted on FOX LOCAL and on the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel.