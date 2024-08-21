Sade Robinson homicide; dating app use honed in on by police

Police are honing in on dating apps. That is what newly unsealed court documents show as investigators dig into the killing of Sade Robinson.

Millions of people use dating apps worldwide. Others, perhaps, meet at a local bar. Those are two areas investigators honed in on in the months after Robinson was last seen alive.

Police have been trying to connect how the 19-year-old woman and her accused killer, Maxwell Anderson, met.

According to newly unsealed search warrants, investigators subpoenaed Anderson's employment records for Victor's, a Yankee Hill bar. A co-worker of Robinson's told investigators the two would go there because "(Victor's) never checked or asked for any identification.

Filings say a cellphone video from a friend showed Robinson in the bar on March 30, the day before she was last seen alive. Investigators also subpoenaed video from the bar to see if the two interacted at any point.

Previously unsealed warrants say a confidential informant told investigators Anderson said he intended to kill Sade Robinson, forcing her at gunpoint into his basement, shooting and then dismembering her, before disposing of the body throughout the city.

A woman who went on a date with Anderson in February said she believed Anderson drugged her drink.

As investigators sought to put together a timeline and connections, they also subpoenaed dating apps they believe Anderson used – Bumble, Hinge, OKCupid, Tinder.

When investigators searched the house in April, they found handwritten usernames and passwords in a folder labeled "dating."

Anderson's criminal trial is set for December.

Robinson's family also filed a civil lawsuit against Anderson. hearings in that case are set for Thursday morning, Aug. 22.