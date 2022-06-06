Ryan Sorenson fatal stabbing: Husband, wife to be sentenced

article

Angel Monge-Mathuzima and Shirley Monge, the couple convicted in the September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen, will be sentenced on Monday, June 6.

Just before 2 a.m. on September 15, 2019, Ryan Sorensen and two friends were walking near S. 71st Street and W. Beecher Street when the married couple rode past on their bikes. Sorensen allegedly made a comment about wanting their bikes and that upset the woman, according to the complaint.

Monge allegedly circled back around Sorensen and "angrily spoke" to the group, the complaint said.

According to a member of the group, Monge got close to Sorensen and was either pushed off her bike or she ran into him and fell off. Sorensen allegedly knocked Monge's phone out of her hand and that is when she started swinging at the victim. The husband also joined in on the fight, the complaint said.

Surveillance footage of Monge and Monge-Mathuzima on bikes

His two friends pulled the couple off Sorensen, and they allegedly fled on their bikes.

Shortly after the couple fled, his friends noticed Sorensen had been stabbed in the chest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An investigation found blood in the street matched that of Monge-Mathuzima, according to the Combined DNA Index System. Billing records also showed he lived two blocks from where the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Monge was questioned by police, and she admitted to being involved in the incident, saying an argument happened, she was pushed off her bike and Sorensen put her in a chokehold. She said that's when her husband intervened, according to the complaint.