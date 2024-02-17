Braving the cold at the Menomonee Falls Flannel 5K and 10K

Flannel 5K/10K in Menomonee Falls
FOX6's Spencer Tracy talked with Sean Osborne about the Flannel 5k in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Feb. 17.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - People braved the cold at the Arch Camp Pow Wow in Menomonee Falls for the Flannel 5K/10K on Saturday, Feb. 17.
There is also a two-mile walk, and a kids race. And to help deal with the cold, there is also a hot chocolate bar.
The race is part of the Wisconsin Chilly Willy Run Series.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Part of the proceeds from the race go to the Silver Circle Foundation, which helps support the needs of our firefighters, police officers, veterans, and troops serving overseas.
Getting ready for the Flannel 5K/10K
FOX6's talked with Charles Burghaus, a runner at the Flannel 5K/10K in Menomonee Falls. He talked about the run and also the foundation this event helps support, the Silver Circle Foundation.
Flannel 5K/10K, running for a good cause
FOX6's Spencer Tracy talked with Brian Depies, a runner in the Menomonee Falls Flannel 5K/10K, and also part of Operation Finally Home which is a charity partner of Silver Circle Foundation.
Flannel 5K/10K, and the Kiddo's 1K
To kick off the Flannel 5K/10K in Menomonee Falls, children took part in the Kiddo's 1K.
.