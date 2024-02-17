Braving the cold at the Menomonee Falls Flannel 5K and 10K

People braved the cold at the Arch Camp Pow Wow in Menomonee Falls for the Flannel 5K/10K on Saturday, Feb. 17.

There is also a two-mile walk, and a kids race. And to help deal with the cold, there is also a hot chocolate bar.

The race is part of the Wisconsin Chilly Willy Run Series.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Part of the proceeds from the race go to the Silver Circle Foundation, which helps support the needs of our firefighters, police officers, veterans, and troops serving overseas.

.