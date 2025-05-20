The Brief A Waterford track meet took a troubling turn earlier this month. An investigation confirmed students and adults made racist comments toward Milwaukee student-athletes. The school issued a public apology and said it plans to hold those involved accountable.



Milwaukee families are getting answers after new details emerged about a track meet that took a troubling turn earlier this month.

Racist comments

The backstory:

Rufus King High School students said they heard racist comments from Waterford students during a track meet at Waterford Union High School.

What they're saying:

Waterford Union High School District and Milwaukee Public Schools sent a joint letter to families, saying all forms of racism, discrimination and bias will be condemned.

"I definitely think that this is a step in the right direction," said Angelia Harris, whose daughter is on the Rufus King track team. "We wanted a fair resolution to this incident."

Students, adults made comments

Dig deeper:

According to an executive summary, an investigation confirmed Waterford students made racist comments to members of the Rufus King team – including references to the Milwaukee students as "gang members." But kids weren't the only ones participating.

"I was definitely surprised, as well as saddened, to hear that adults would be engaging in this type of behavior, particularly towards students that are only trying to go there simply to participate in athletics," said Harris.

Rufus King High School

The summary said event volunteers intentionally mispronounced students' names, and a WIAA-sanctioned meet official used "racially insensitive language directed at a Rufus King athlete."

What's next:

Waterford Union High School gave Rufus King a public apology and said it plans to hold students accountable. It also promises to retrain the adults.

"We also wanted to ensure that any students that move that go to Waterford Union High School for track meeting or any type of sports event won't have to deal with these types of things moving forward," Harris said.

FOX6 News reached out Waterford Union High School, Milwaukee Public Schools and the WIAA on Tuesday. No administrators would speak on camera.