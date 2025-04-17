Rufus King Middle School fights; mom says daughter was attacked twice in 1 week

The Brief A Milwaukee mother said her child was attacked twice in one week at Rufus King International Middle School. Kiara Love said students have been targeting her sixth grade daughter since she transferred there earlier this year. Milwaukee Public Schools is investigating the incidents.



A Milwaukee mother wants action to be taken after she said her child was attacked twice in one week at Rufus King International Middle School.

Kiara Love said students have been targeting her sixth grade daughter since she transferred there earlier this year.

However, this week, Love said she felt forced to withdraw her child from the school after a video circulated online showing boys and girls attacking her daughter inside a classroom.

What we know:

Love said her sixth grade daughter was jumped twice on Wednesday, April 16.

New video shows students inside a classroom for several minutes as two female students fight. Male students are also seen using a ruler and other body parts to hit love's daughter.

Also visible in the video is a teacher, standing away from the fighting.

Local perspective:

"She felt helpless and in the video you can see that. She has a bite mark on her face, she had bruised ribs," Love said. "I feel like the teacher that was in that class should not have a job. For you to sit there and watch those things and walk out on a child in need is horrible."

Love said her daughter transferred to the school earlier this year. Since then, she said her child had been bullied, but she wasn't aware of the severity of the situation until she witnessed it first-hand Wednesday afternoon at pick-up.

She's now decided to withdraw her child altogether after a second incident.

"I see the kids come out in a group, and it’s at least 20 security guards out here, and no one tried to stop these kids from fighting. I had to literally get out my car and get my child," Love said. "Even when I took my child to school today, when I’m standing in the office with my child, another child run in the office and attack my child. Literally ran up on my baby and started hitting her right there in front of security teachers.

"My child was hurt. Not only mentally, but physically. She got to deal with that the rest of her life."

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Public Schools provided the following statement:



"This video is upsetting, but it is not reflective of the exceptional teaching and learning that happens across MPS every day. The incident is under investigation and the district will follow the MPS Code of Conduct in addressing consequences for those involved. In this case, the teacher followed all relevant procedures and sought help from school safety personnel. We are grateful no one was seriously hurt."