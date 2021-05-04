Roundy’s warehouse shooting: Case closed, but new details revealed

The commander of Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau, Capt. Frank McElderry, is addressing new details of the March 16 Roundy’s warehouse shooting. On Monday, May 3, investigators announced the case was closed. A motive was never determined.

Among the new information released on Tuesday -- 244 Roundy’s employees were interviewed right after the shooting. Some of them were called back for a second round of interviews. The shooter, Fraron Cornelius, worked with both victims, Kevin Kloth and Kevin Schneider, for two decades.

"We believe that, for whatever reason, [Cornelius] wanted these two to be the targets," said McElderry. "We don’t know if it was preplanned or target of opportunity. He did walk by a number of people in between."

Detectives said they looked at Cornelius’ social media and electronic devices and found nothing to indicate a motive.

"We have no indication at this point that it was preplanned," said McElderry. "There was no indication at this point that there was any real problem between the employees."

Detectives say coworkers called Cornelius a ‘likable’ and ‘quiet’ man.

"He was going through a hard time with his family – with his mother being ill. We don’t know if that was a driver for this," added McElderry.

This is a developing story.