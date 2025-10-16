Expand / Collapse search

Roundy’s 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular; 40K+ bags being filled

Published  October 16, 2025 8:02am CDT
Roundy’s 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular

Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek with a local food pantry where food rescue is key to their success.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Today, more than 40,000 bags are being filled with items to help feed our community during Roundy’s 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular. 

Easy meal idea using food pantry staples

Brian Kramp is at the 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular with ideas from a local chef on how to create a dish anyone can make using some pantry staples.

Community effort making big difference

The holidays can be difficult for many families, but help is on the way. Brian Kramp is at Roundy’s 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular where community effort is making a big difference.

What is Fresh Rescue?

Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek where more than 1,000 volunteers are packing bags the 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular!

Building a bag for the holidays

It’s that time of the year again! Roundy’s 2nd Annual Bag Stuffing Spectacular is back, and more than 40,000 bags are being packed today to help local families. Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek building a bag for the holidays.

