A toy drive benefiting Ronald McDonald House is keeping a girl's memory alive.

The first annual Stella's Toy Drive collected more than 100 toys and cash donations. It was held in honor of Stella Polster, who died in 2017 at just 6 months old.

"There's kids in this house right now and kids right next door that get to play with them," said Tracy Broekman, Stella's mom. "I know she's still changing the world."

Stella's Toy Drive for Ronald McDonald House

Broekman has spent more than 15 years with Lowlands Group, the company said. The restaurant group ran the toy drive at Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club.

Organizers said the toy drive was also a way for Stella's family to share her story and spread the message of giving to kids and families in need during the holiday season.