COVID vaccine safety: Sen. Johnson hosting Milwaukee event

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson plans to hold an event in Milwaukee that will question COVID-19 vaccine safety on Monday, June 28.

The senator will be joined by those who say they had adverse COVID-19 vaccine side effects, including the wife of a former Green Bay Packers star.

Sen. Johnson supported Operation Warp Speed, which led to the COVID-19 vaccines' rollout – but it's not stopping him from continuing to ask questions.

"None of us are anti-vaxxers. We’re all huge supporters of vaccines. I’ve gotten every vaccine, every flu vaccine. I’m up to date on all my other vaccines," said Sen. Johnson. "I'm glad that literally hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated and been protected, but I don’t think you can ignore some of the issues, some of the problems."

FOX6 News asked the senator if he was worried that his rhetoric, bringing the issue forward, would keep people from getting the vaccine that could potentially save more lives.

"I’m never concerned about conveying the truth, and there is nothing I am saying that isn’t truthful, that isn’t information that I believe the American people ought to have," Sen. Johnson said.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the vaccines are safe and effective with the "most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history."

Sen. Johnson cites the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) which lists 5,078 deaths. Those are unverified reports from doctors and the public. The CDC said VAERS info may be "incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable."

"The VAERS system is kind of like a crowd-sourcing system so that the public can report anything that they think could be connected with the vaccine," said Dr. Ajay Sethi with the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, an infectious disease epidemiologist. "Somebody could report potentially false reports, but that’s really rare. The CDC has said that doesn’t occur often because that’s a federal crime.

"People will report things if they have any kind of suspicion – but that doesn’t mean it’s caused by the vaccine. The system is important because you want to be able to crowdsource that information from people who receive the vaccine, their health care providers, their family members, but a lot of investigation is needed after the CDC gets that data to really determine if there’s something causally related."

The CDC reports more than 320 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, meaning if all 5,078 VAERS deaths are later found to be causally linked with the shot, it would be 0.001%. Johns Hopkins University finds COVID-19 itself is much deadlier in the U.S., killing 1.8% of those infected.

"There are occasional side effects. They’ve been very mild. And the risk of dying from COVID, if you’re unvaccinated or having long-haul syndrome is much higher than any kinds of issues patients have with side effects," said UW Health Primary Care Dr. Jeff Huebner.

Still, Sen. Johnson said he wants to shine a light on those effects.

"All these individuals are asking is to be seen, to be heard, and to be believed. To be taken seriously," said Sen. Johnson.

Ken Ruettgers, a Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame member, said his wife had severe neurological reactions four days after her first COVID-19 vaccine dose – including muscle pain, numbness and weakness. They will be sharing that story in Milwaukee on Monday.

The CDC urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.