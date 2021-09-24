Rollover crash near Bradford Beach; 4 injured, 2 light poles damaged
MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 24 near Bradford Beach – along Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee. It happened around 3 a.m.
The single-vehicle crash knocked down two light poles. At least one person was taken to the hospital.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story.
Advertisement