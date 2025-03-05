Rolling back vehicle odometers; 3 accused in Waukesha County

article

The Brief Three Brookfield residents are accused of rolling back vehicle odometers. Prosecutors say the three would buy vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, roll back the odometers, and resell the vehicles. Two of the three have been in court. The third remains on the run.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that three Brookfield residents face numerous charges for their roles in an operation of buying used vehicles, rolling back the odometers and/or altering titles and reselling them.

The accused are 53-year-old Marvin Trotter, 55-year-old Nycole Cavins and 27-year-old Marvel Trotter (not pictured) – again, all of Brookfield. They face numerous charges of Theft—False Representation Party to a Crime.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators discovered 70 vehicles titled to the co-defendants that showed signs of having odometer discrepancies. In total, an estimated 4.5 million miles were allegedly removed from the vehicles’ odometers.

The co-defendants own an auto body shop in Butler. The complaint says the co-defendants would allegedly buy vehicles on Facebook Marketplace that needed work, roll back the odometers, change the miles on titles, and then resell the vehicles on Facebook marketplace at increased rates.

What's next:

Marvin Trotter and Nycole Cavins made their initial appearances in Waukesha County court on Feb. 28. A signature bond of $250,000 was set by the court for each. Both are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 14.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marvel Trotter.