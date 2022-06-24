Roe v. Wade: Wisconsin experts break down SCOTUS ruling

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin turned away 70 people today after the ruling came down as it now seeks clarification on how to interpret it.

Wisconsin Right to Life says it's a victory, but one legal expert expects there to be legal challenges to the state law and that abortion will play an even larger role now in the upcoming statewide elections.

The decision by the Supreme Court's conservative majority boils down to this:

"Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood v. Casey are both overruled. Which basically means that there’s no longer a federal, constitutional right to obtain an abortion," said Marquette University Law Professor Chad Oldfather.

"We had patients in our waiting rooms," said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood says it had 70 patients scheduled for abortion services in the state Friday, but turned people away because of the ruling.

"Deeply personal decision and should be right of everyone. Denying access to abortion causes harm to vulnerable communities," said Dr. Kathy King, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

That state 1849 law, criminalizes abortion, except in cases to save the mother's life, it's a win for anti-abortion groups.

"This is a decision we have been working for and hoping for, for decades," said Gracie Skogman of Wisconsin Right to Life.

There are no exceptions for, rape, incest or birth defects.

"We are not in favor of adding a rape or incest exception to the law. We believe abortion is not the solution for those heartbreaking cases," said Skogman.

"I think the bottom line is what happens in Wisconsin is complicated and involves a little bit of wait and see," said Oldfather.

If anyone is charged under Wisconsin's pre-Roe law, says Marquette University's Chad Oldfather, Attorney General Josh Kaul has said he won't enforce it, but charges would come from a county's district attorney and any challenge would end up before the State Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood says it still will continue to provide healthcare to those who need it and coordinate with abortion providers in other states where it's still legal.

And with Roe overturned, abortion will now likely play an outsized role in the state attorney general and supreme court elections in the coming year.