Rodthong signals intent to plea out in cop shooting, stolen squad case

The attorney for the man charged with shooting and wounding a Milwaukee Police officer in January 2022 signaled he and his client have reached a tentative plea agreement with prosecutors.

Last month, Judge David Feiss denied a request by Jetrin Rodthong’s attorney, William Rakestraw, to withdraw as counsel. On Thursday, July 28, Rakestraw said he, Rodthong and Rodthong’s family have worked out the issues and are "good to go." A plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Rodthong is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and a number of other charges connected to the Jan. 27 shooting of Officer Herbert Davis and theft of his squad car. Rodthong pleaded not guilty in the case earlier this year.

Davis was called to do a welfare check on a person slumped over in a car parked in the 2500 block of St. Paul. Video released by police shows Davis shining his light inside the car, pulling the keys out of the ignition and announcing himself as a police officer. The man, later identified as Rodthong, was incoherent. Davis called for medical help and asked Rodthong to get out of the car.

Video shows Rodthong getting out of the car and beginning to struggle with Davis. Seconds later, Davis ran and ducked behind the car – someone can be heard saying "stop" before shots were fired toward Davis. Rodthong crouched behind the car as Davis returned fire. Rodthong then hopped in the squad car and peeled off as Davis limped away.

Rodthong ran multiple red lights, missed cross-traffic and crashed into another car. He ran off, but police caught up a block away. Both Rodthong and Davis were shot. Davis was released from the hospital the following day. Rodthong has remained jailed on $1 million bond.