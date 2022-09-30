Rod Wave at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 19

article

Rod Wave will perform at the Fiserv Forum on Nov. 19 with supporting acts Toosii and Mariah the Scientist. General tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

The Rod Wave - Beautiful Mind Tour celebrates his third album, Beautiful Mind, which is Rod’s second consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200 charts. The album boasts features from Jack Harlow and December Joy and has over 750M streams to-date. The album’s lead single "By Your Side" is certified platinum.

