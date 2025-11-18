Rockwell Automation planning new Wisconsin manufacturing site

article

Rockwell Automation on Tuesday announced plans to build a new manufacturing site in southeast Wisconsin, and it has the potential to be the company's largest manufacturing campus in the world.

The planned facility would offer more than one million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space. The company said it would be equipped with "advanced automation, robotics, and digital systems" – including artificial intelligence and analytical tools.

"Designing a new facility presents the opportunity to create the future of industrial operations, with highly orchestrated production," Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation's CEO and chair, said in a statement. "We are expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint with advanced production capability that supports growth and performance with the latest Rockwell technologies and solutions."

Rockwell Automation said construction and site planning are in progress with local and state officials, and additional details will be shared as the project advances.

The company's global headquarters is located in Milwaukee, near 2nd and Greenfield.

