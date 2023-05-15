Rockonsin bands showcased at Summerfest; 10 finalists revealed
article
MILWAUKEE - The 2023 Rockonsin state finalist bands that will be showcased at Summerfest this season were revealed on Monday, May 15.
The bands include the following:
- A Little Stitious (rock): Park Falls Chequamegon and Ashland High Schools
- Blue Island (alternative): Whitefish Bay, Brookfield East, Milwaukee Rufus King, and Shorewood High Schools
- Geology Club (rock): Waukesha West High School
- The Double Sharps (rock): Hartland Arrowhead Union High School
- The Lightways (rock): Germantown, Sussex, Menomonee Falls, and Brookfield East Middle Schools
- 30 Minute Difference (rock): Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools
- Too Much Tension (rock): Green Bay Preble High School
- Resonate (rock): Eau Claire Messiah Lutheran School & Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools
- Sacrament (metal): Muskego High School
- Shock Therapy (metal): Campbellsport High School
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The bands will play at the Generac Power Stage on June 23 and June 24 at noon and 2:30 p.m. The final band schedule has yet to be released.