Rockonsin bands showcased at Summerfest; 10 finalists revealed

The 2023 Rockonsin state finalist bands that will be showcased at Summerfest this season were revealed on Monday, May 15.

The bands include the following:

A Little Stitious (rock): Park Falls Chequamegon and Ashland High Schools

Blue Island (alternative): Whitefish Bay, Brookfield East, Milwaukee Rufus King, and Shorewood High Schools

Geology Club (rock): Waukesha West High School

The Double Sharps (rock): Hartland Arrowhead Union High School

The Lightways (rock): Germantown, Sussex, Menomonee Falls, and Brookfield East Middle Schools

30 Minute Difference (rock): Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools

Too Much Tension (rock): Green Bay Preble High School

Resonate (rock): Eau Claire Messiah Lutheran School & Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools

Sacrament (metal): Muskego High School

Shock Therapy (metal): Campbellsport High School

The bands will play at the Generac Power Stage on June 23 and June 24 at noon and 2:30 p.m. The final band schedule has yet to be released.