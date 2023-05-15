Expand / Collapse search

Rockonsin bands showcased at Summerfest; 10 finalists revealed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The 2023 Rockonsin state finalist bands that will be showcased at Summerfest this season were revealed on Monday, May 15. 

The bands include the following: 

  • A Little Stitious (rock): Park Falls Chequamegon and Ashland High Schools
  • Blue Island (alternative): Whitefish Bay, Brookfield East, Milwaukee Rufus King, and Shorewood High Schools
  • Geology Club (rock): Waukesha West High School
  • The Double Sharps (rock): Hartland Arrowhead Union High School
  • The Lightways (rock): Germantown, Sussex, Menomonee Falls, and Brookfield East Middle Schools
  • 30 Minute Difference (rock): Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools
  • Too Much Tension (rock): Green Bay Preble High School
  • Resonate (rock): Eau Claire Messiah Lutheran School & Chippewa Falls Middle and High Schools
  • Sacrament (metal): Muskego High School
  • Shock Therapy (metal): Campbellsport High School

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The bands will play at the Generac Power Stage on June 23 and June 24 at noon and 2:30 p.m. The final band schedule has yet to be released.