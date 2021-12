article

UPDATE John Egan, reported missing Christmas Day, has been found safe, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

Egan, 43, had been last seen Saturday morning walking away from his Rochester group home around 7:45 a.m.

Egan is autistic and goes for daily walks in the Waterford and Rochester areas, often talking to people along the way.

